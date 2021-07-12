PUNTA GORDA — The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is looking toward the future after joining a consulting program with Sarasota County-based Patterson Foundation.
“As the Military Heritage Museum establishes its roots at its new location, it has to keep looking ahead with regard to financial sustainability," museum Executive Director Gary Butler said.
The museum, at 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda spent years at a location in Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade.
Since moving to its new spot in 2018, Butler said they are exploring ways to expand their presence in the community.
"With annual operating costs exceeding $500,000, (our) admissions and donations combined are less than 50% (of that)," Butler said. "Being selected to participate in The Patterson Foundation’s Advancing Mission Thrivability program will help the museum’s volunteer and staff leadership identify future growth opportunities."
With the help of the Patterson Foundation's AMT program, the museum is receiving five weeks of consulting sessions from Patterson Foundation partner No Margin, No Mission.
“Through AMT, The Patterson Foundation is providing regional nonprofits with keen insight and proven methods on making sound decisions in today’s rapidly evolving environment,” Patterson Foundation President/CEO Debra Jacobs said in a news release.
“The organizations selected have already demonstrated their desire to be excellent," Jacobs said. "We look forward to learning how they benefit from the consulting sessions with No Margin, No Mission.”
The Patterson Foundation funds consulting firm No Margin, No Mission to reach out to area nonprofits as part of the AMT program.
The five-week online course is aimed to help nonprofits plan a business model to bring in revenue from sources other than donations or grants.
"Launching our History Academy program for Charlotte County students this summer not only provides a unique program to youth, it also helps with cash flow during the slow summer season," Butler said. "One of our goals working with AMT is to explore how we might create a better hospitality experience (for our guests) and leveraging our liquor license, meeting spaces, and set-up kitchen.”
Following the completion of four of these online sessions, organizations committed to taking on this approach are given the opportunity to apply for additional consulting.
The other four organizations participating in the consulting opportunity, include:
• Lemur Conservation Foundation of Myakka City
• Multicultural Health Institute of Sarasota
• Samaritan Counseling Services of the Gulf Coast of Sarasota
• Venice MainStreet of Venice
Other local nonprofits like the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, the Charlotte Players, the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens and the Peace River Wildlife Center Foundation have participated in the AMT program in the past.
Organizations that stay active on The Giving Partner are eligible to participate in the AMT program.
The Giving Partner, formed by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, is a database that connects prospective donors with more than 700 nonprofits in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
To learn more about Advancing Mission Thrivability, visit ThePattersonFoundation.org.
The Patterson Foundation is a philanthropic organization that works to strengthen people and communities.
It was started by Dorothy Patterson with a bequest of about $225 million and no real guidelines on how the money should be spent.
Dorothy Patterson received the fortune after the death of her husband, Jim Patterson.
Jim Patterson was a West Point graduate, World War II veteran and longtime journalist who retired with Dorothy Patterson to Longboat Key in 1979. He was the grandson of media mogul and Chicago mayor Joseph Medill.
