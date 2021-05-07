PUNTA GORDA — The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda has received a federal grant that representatives are calling a "game changer" for their organization and their new History Academy youth camp.
"For me, a ‘game-changer' grant is one that brings transformational programming to a nonprofit," said Gary Butler, museum executive director. "The veterans who volunteer in our museum are our greatest asset and that asset is growing, which requires more support than we have had the capacity to provide."
The museum was selected to receive the 2021 AmeriCorps Seniors Retired Senior Volunteer Program grant in the amount of $75,000 annually, or $1,000 for every RSVP volunteer expected to be enrolled in the program
"The program's goal is for any nonprofit selected to recruit and manage a certain number of senior volunteers based on the amount allocated," Butler said. "For Charlotte County, the amount allocated is $75,000 annually, during which we are required to recruit and maintain 75 volunteers."
AmeriCorps, a federal agency, provides support through funding to more than 2,000 organizations across America.
The grant will be applied to the museum's launch of a new History Academy this summer, which runs from June 28 to July 23.
The camp is a collaborative effort of the museum and Charlotte County Public Schools.
The U.S. history-themed curriculum will be created and led by certified educators, and designed for students from fourth grade to eighth grade.
"Our long history and experience working with our volunteers and using those volunteers at the museum will help to create a multi-generational learning experience for the students," said Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews, who also serves on the museum's board.
"Our History Academy will provide an opportunity for school students learn about history, with emphasis on the U.S. military history and heritage," she said. "The curriculum supports a more diverse knowledge of, not only military history, but with other parts of U.S. history and civics education."
The history camp's activities are aligned with Florida Education Standards, and will feature a number of activities and lessons including interactive programs using technologies such as flight simulators, historical reenactments, multimedia creation and more.
"The History Academy provides a unique opportunity for our students to learn, explore and engage in project-based learning," said Donna Dunakey, CCPS curriculum specialist.
"What’s so unique is that at the MHM camp," Dunakey continued, "is that we will be able to bring in those veterans who saw first-hand and lived through (the military) conflicts. Campers can record their stories, touch the artifacts and fly the planes, going beyond just military history."
Matthews said the grant will help to cover costs for the RSVP volunteer director and administrator positions, costs of volunteer recruiting and training, workbooks, background checks and supplies.
Scholarships will also be available for students to "ensure family financial circumstances do not deter any student from being able to participate," she said.
The scholarships are partly funded by local contributors such as ATA Fishville, owners of Fishermen's Village and the museum's current home on West Marion Avenue.
"Jon Larmore (ATA Fishville owner) continues to offer support towards our student scholarship program," Butler said, "including a fundraiser for scholarships taking place during the Fourth of July weekend at Fishermen's Village."
The cost for the History Academy is $195 per week for day camps. Pre-registration is available at History-Academy.org.
Information regarding safety and health protocols at the museum can be found MilitaryHeritageMuseum.org.
Scholarship applications are also available at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
More information can also be found by contacting info@history-academy.org or calling 941-575-9002.
