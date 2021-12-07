PUNTA GORDA — The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda has received a grant for COVID-19 recovery help.
In support its general operating costs, the nonprofit received a $25,000 grant from Florida Humanities, a statewide affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
“During the pandemic, the Military Heritage Museum, like so many other cultural nonprofits, has faced enormous uncertainty as it struggled to manage the financial challenges at hand," said Gary Butler, museum executive director.
In March 2020, COVID-19 forced the closure of many businesses and nonprofits, including the Military Heritage Museum.
The museum closed for 12 weeks, re-opening with reduced days and hours through April 2021.
Museum representatives have estimated that they lost around $125,000 in revenue from admissions, fees and theater ticket sales due to the pandemic's impact.
"Despite these difficult times, the museum continues to offer its home at no charge to other nonprofits who lost their meeting places," Butler said.
The museum has been able to maintain its operations through a balance of reducing the number of employees and other expenses while focusing on increasing donations and grants, including an initial grant of $10,250 from Florida Humanities in 2020.
“These funds from Florida Humanities — by directly supporting our operations — enables us to continue to provide free space for our veteran support organizations who meet at the museum," Butler said, "as well as ensure our ability to provide free space and activities to our partner youth organizations.”
The museum has not yet reaped the benefits of a full Florida tourist season at its current location, 900 W. Marion Ave., representatives wrote in a press release.
They had operated out of Fishermen's Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, in Punta Gorda for years.
In April 2019, it reopened at its current location only to close in mid-March 2020, followed by a year of reduced capacity restrictions.
The museum had to suspend its part-time marketing position, as well as most of its annual marketing budget.
With the second Florida Humanities grant, the nonprofit has been able to refill that position and increase its advertising throughout the community.
"Having these funds will enable us to be in a much better position to promote as we approach the peak months of the tourist season," Butler told The Daily Sun.
The NEH received $135 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was approved by Congress last spring.
The state humanities councils, including Florida Humanities, each received a portion of the NEH award to support museums, archives, historic sites and other humanities-focused nonprofits.
The Military Heritage Museum was one of 129 organizations in Florida awarded ARP funding totaling $1.88 million from Florida Humanities.
The grants are intended to meet immediate operational needs in order for organizations to remain viable and maintain delivery of public humanities programming and resources in their communities.
Florida Humanities received 188 applications for ARP funding, with nonprofits requesting the most funds for staffing and utilities.
Florida Humanities Executive Director Nashid Madyun said the funds provide a safety net for the organizations so they can focus on other priorities, such as fundraising and creating programming.
“For smaller nonprofits, when bills are paid and staff are safe and intact, that type of alleviation is immeasurable,” Madyun said.
“Florida Humanities is honored to provide a lifeline to our state’s cultural and historic organizations,” he added, “ensuring they continue to enrich their local communities, and the Sunshine State at large, for years to come.”
For more information about the Military Heritage Museum, go to MilitaryHeritageMuseum.org.
