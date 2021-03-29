Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda to honor Vietnam veterans

PUNTA GORDA — Veterans of the Vietnam War will be honored today at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda in commemoration of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
The museum, located at 900 W. Marion Ave., will feature a remembrance program, along with other activities that are free to the public.
"If it wasn’t for people like the Vietnam veterans fighting for freedom and liberties both for our country and across the seas, this world would be in a whole different shape right now," said MHM board member C.J. Metcalfe, whose husband is a Vietnam veteran. "It is an honor to be able to help and give credit to these people for everything they endured."
The museum program includes:
In the museum’s Gulf Theater (free to the public)
- Conversations with Women Veterans of the Vietnam War (12:30 p.m.)
- Documentary, "Women of the Vietnam War" (1 p.m.)
- Ceremony honoring all men and women veterans who served during the U.S. Military Vietnam War (2 p.m.)
Part of the museum's daily admission experience
- Special Vietnam War Exhibit: Artifacts and information about the Vietnam War and those who served during the war.
- Flight Simulator: Vietnam War era aircraft including the Phantom F-4 II.
- Academy Library: Rare periodicals and books from the Vietnam War era.
"The 2 p.m. ceremony is for Vietnam veterans − both male and female − that served anytime between 1955 and 1975 because that was all part of the war effort and what is considered the Vietnam era," Metcalfe said. "I am honored to be able to be a part of giving them tribute for their service to our country; I will be forever grateful."
For more information or reservations, go to the website and sign up at MilitaryHeritageMuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
