PUNTA GORDA — From classical music to Billy Joel, the Beach Boys to Broadway and everything in between, representatives of the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda have big plans for entertainment at Gulf Theater in 2021.
"We have a spectacular season lined up," said Gulf Theater Manager Isaac James. "We will have a wide variety of genres to entertain a broad range of demographics."
The organization's spring concert series kicks off January 16 with shows scheduled through February 26 for the 240-seat theater inside the museum at 900 W. Marion Ave. More shows are currently in the works with plans to run through mid-April.
"Last season, we had nine shows between December 2019 and March 2020," James said. "We were cut short mid-March (because of COVID-19) and had to postpone our final two shows of the season until this past November.
"It was a great first season, we gathered a big audience following quickly with the quality and genre of the shows."
With the pandemic ongoing, James said they've had to prepare for the upcoming season a little differently.
"We had many concerns when planning this 2020-2021 season," James said. "There were so many restrictions at the time and many organizations in the Southwest Florida region had no plans of anything in the season.
"When the state reopened, we started looking at all the precautions that we would need in order to make it a safe environment for our patrons."
James said they purchased a fog sanitizer for the theater and require socially distant seating at each event. Masks are also required during the entire duration of each show, temperature checks are taken at the door and hand sanitizer stations are at each entrance.
"It feels very hopeful (to be able to hold these shows)," James said. "We all have had such a long and emotionally draining year.
"Being able to provide safe space for entertainment in the Charlotte County area is a good feeling (and people) are looking for things to do but in a safe environment."
Museum Executive Director Gary Butler said being able to put on spring concert series is very important to the community.
"People move here, live here and visit here to take advantage of not only the outdoors but also the entertainment and education opportunities and we are able to provide those things through this venue."
"I know a lot of folks are very cautious about going out (now)," Butler continued. "We are also taking so many precautions at the museum so that when we do put these events on, we do so in a very safe way."
For more information or to purchase online tickets/reservations, please go to the website at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org and click on "Gulf Theater Tickets", or call 941-575-9002.
