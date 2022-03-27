PUNTA GORDA — Vietnam veterans will get a welcome home they deserved Tuesday for National Vietnam War Veterans Day at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
"When they came home ... they came home to nothing," said C.J. Metcalfe, a museum board director and Tuesday event organizer. "People didn’t want anything to do with them. They looked at them as garbage, as trash, and I’m so sorry that that happened...We didn’t help them much back then but today, maybe we can help them."
The event begins 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
Multiple performers, speakers, raffles and more will be featured throughout the morning and afternoon.
Speakers and other presentations will be held in the Gulf Theater inside the museum between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Metcalfe said the commemorative partner program was started by the Department of Defense, called the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War.
The museum serves as one of those partners.
"We have agreed and signed up with the DOD to put on functions and to follow certain guidelines and to meet certain requests that they have for us to do when we have an event honoring these Vietnam veterans," she said.
"It kind of encompasses a whole thing," Metcalfe said. "It’s not just the Vietnam veterans themselves. This encompasses our allies, the families and the people at home – companies and other people – that helped with the war effort."
The ceremony recognizes and gives tribute to everyone that participated in the war effort.
"Let us not forget, it wasn’t just the veterans," Metcalfe said. "It was the teamwork of the US to get together and our allies to fight this war."
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota) will also provide a video message to the audience. His staff will be on site throughout the day to assist any veteran who might be needing a hand.
"It’s a very positive event," Metcalfe said. "It recognizes and gives information about benefits and things that some veterans may not know about. We also have speakers coming who will talk about the benefits and if any of the veterans are having problems."
The Florida Department of Veteran Affairs will also be in attendance to help veterans who might have questions regarding benefits and other needs.
"These veterans that attend will be able to have access to people and information that can help them," Metcalfe said. "The museum is so proud to be a commemorative partner...We have the opportunity to open our doors and open our hearts to welcome these veterans to this event, which is to honor and give tribute to them."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.