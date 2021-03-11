PUNTA GORDA — The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda has announced an event to commemorate National Genealogy Day on Saturday.
The free presentation and workshop begins at 11 a.m., and will teach participants how to trace their heritage.
Volunteers from the Hickory Bluff Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, Charlotte Chapter Florida Society Sons of the American Revolution, as well as the Military Heritage Museum will be available afterward to help participants get started.
“Recognizing National Genealogy Day at the museum seemed to be a perfect fit for what we do,” said museum Executive Director Gary Butler. “When you think about it, so many of our artifacts in the museum relate to someone in the past who served in the military.”
“Our job is to interpret the artifact to help us better understand who the original owner was, what they did and what happened during their service,” Butler continued. “This often requires researching and learning as much of we can about the original owner.”
Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization.
As a genealogical society, DAR has 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally.
The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.
SAR is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization with thousands of active members in over 550 chapters across the United States and internationally.
“We pulled the local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sons of the American Revolution into this project (because) they are truly devoted to helping others trace the military ancestry in their families.”
The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda. For more information go to the website and sign up at MilitaryHeritageMuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
