PUNTA GORDA — The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda reopens its doors Friday after being closed for months in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are all very happy to get the museum reopened," said museum board director Lynne Matthews. "It was a very difficult decision to shut down back in March, but we felt we had to do so in order to protect our all volunteer staff (and visitors)."
The museum, located at 900 W. Marion Ave., will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Some activity areas within the museum will initially operate on an 11 a.m.-3 p.m. schedule.
Since closing March 17, museum staff and volunteers have worked to gather the necessary safety supplies, including masks, gloves, Plexiglass sneeze guards, no-touch sanitizing stations and directional signage, according to a museum press release.
"(Executive Director) Gary Butler has put together a reopening plan with safety protocols in place, requiring masks for all staff members and visitors and maintaining social distancing," Matthews said. "We're looking forward to welcoming all our visitors back to this wonderful facility and hope everyone will feel safe coming back to enjoy all that we have to offer, (as well as) keeping the memory of all our military service men and women alive."
While closed, museum staff also used their time to upgrade many of the museum's exhibits.
"The museum received a $25,000 grant last fall from the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation to help us with enhancing our simulators and virtual reality exhibit areas on the second floor," Butler told the Sun. "Between new activity stations and upgrades, we have doubled the number of visitor activities."
Some of those changes include upgrades to the "War Room" exhibit with several new virtual reality experiences, as well as new documentary showings and a third flight simulator, among other attractions.
"There is definitely a feeling of excitement for the staff and volunteers regarding reopening," Butler said. "The museum was seeing steady visitors in January and February only to see it stop so suddenly.
"At the same time, there is apprehension given the demographics of our volunteers and visitors. That’s why we are spending three days of training to ensure the COVID-19 protocols are carried out so everyone feels safe."
For more information about the museum or to donate, go to freedomisntfree.org.
"We knew it was getting close to reopening when every time we had a car parked out front, we had visitors stop by hoping we were open," Butler said.
