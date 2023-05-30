The Rev. Kevin Shaw Sr., of First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, a retired Marine Corps master sergeant, shares the background of his service as a United States Marine, the history of Memorial Day, and the sacrifice of American soldiers over the years to ensure freedom.
Alan Cannington, with his wife Sharon Cannington, shares the story of losing his brother in Vietnam during a firefight with museum volunteers Joe Comeaux and Stephen Valdes by the Huey helicopter display.
Veteran and bugler Todd Helt plays taps to conclude the Military History Museum’s Memorial Day ceremony.
Girls Scout Troop 419 Girl Scouts Delaynah LaRue and Averiella Conner sang the national anthem to open the Military Heritage Museum Memorial Day ceremony.
Air Force veteran Sam Harris welcomes the overflow crowd of veterans, families and guests to the Military Heritage Museum Memorial Day ceremony.
The Rev. Philip W. Hill, a retired chaplain and U.S. Army colonel, gave the invocation at the Military Heritage Museum Memorial Day ceremony.
Punta Gorda Mayor and museum board president Lynne Matthews reads a proclamation commemorating the Military Memorial Day ceremony at the Military Heritage Museum.
Felicia Jovais looks over the Civil War display at the Military Heritage Museum.
Cathy Dooney and Jim Dooney, a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, check out one of the dozens of displays.
PUNTA GORDA — The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda hosted a Memorial Day commemoration on Monday.
The opening ceremony featured guest speaker Kevin Shaw Sr., a Marine Corps veteran and pastor at First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Exhibits were open for all veterans, guests and family members.
