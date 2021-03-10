PUNTA GORDA — When Laurie Druyor joined the U.S. Navy in 1965, she wanted to see the world. But little did she know that journey would land her on a medical ship as a nurse in Vietnam three years later.
"I am very glad that I was there to be able to help those boys in a time of great need," Druyor said. "I was in the triage unit on the ship.
"A friend of mine and myself, we thought we’d like to see the world, but we had no idea the world we were going to see through the Navy."
Druyor served for 13 months in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive of 1968, also referred to as the General Offensive and Uprising of Tet Mau Than 1968. It was one of the largest military campaigns of the Vietnam War.
Druyor's story is one of many being showcased at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda to commemorate National Women's History Month.
"I’m a believer that a woman can do anything that she puts her mind to and the military certainly is one area of life for me that was a great decision to have made," she said. "That’s the history of women − that (they) can do anything that they choose when they put their mind to it."
The museum atrium exhibit highlights contributions of women to the U.S. military, featuring stories of women who have served or made a significant difference in U.S. military history, including those whose artifacts are part of the museum’s collections.
"The museum is honoring all women during Women's History Month, but with special emphasis on women who have served or are currently serving in the military, as well as those who have lost their lives protecting our freedom," said Lynne Matthews, museum board vice president and Punta Gorda mayor. "It's important that all members of our armed forces are recognized for being our heroes who keep us safe. This month is an opportunity for us to highlight some of them."
Other museum features for March include:
Educating the Next Generation - selected stories of women who have left a legacy
Free Kids Kit will be given to all youth visitors. Kid’s Kit includes five projects: Grace Hopper paper bag puppet, Straw Space Shuttle with Ellen Ochoa, Rosie the Riveter paper doll, women’s history coloring book (Deborah Sampson, Grace Hopper, Stephanie Kwolek, Sally Ride, Eileen Collins, Ellen Ochoa) and an activity book featuring the three women from the Smithsonian poster series (Grace Hopper, Ellen Ochoa, Stephanie Kwolek).
Academy Library Stream Deck exhibit - short videos featuring the unique contributions of military women.
Ten short videos at the stream deck exhibit in the library: Mary Walker (the only female to receive the Medal of Honor), Virginia Hall (an American spy in Europe during WWII), 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion (all female African American unit sorting and delivering mail to service members during WWII), Grace Hopper and Stephanie Kwolek (NASA’s women shuttle astronauts), female fighter pilot Jeannie Leavitt (U.S. Air Force first female fighter pilot, first female fighter wing commander), Monica Brown (Army silver star recipient serving in combat in Afghanistan).
National Rosie the Riveter Day - Saturday, March 20
Dedicated to the women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II. Featuring Rosie the Riveter activities throughout the museum with 10% off Rosie the Riveter gift shop merchandise.
National Vietnam War Veterans Remembrance - Tuesday, March 30
12:30 p.m. − Conversations with women veterans of the Vietnam War
1 p.m. − Documentary - Women of the Vietnam War
2 p.m. − Ceremony honoring U.S. military Vietnam War era veterans
"I hope that everyone has an opportunity to visit the facility to learn more about the stories of all those who have served our country," Matthews said.
The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
For more information or reservations, go to MilitaryHeritageMuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.