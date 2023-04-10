Tricia LaPointe, executive director of Peace River Wildlife Center, shows a T-shirt with artwork from a local artist. The center is raising money for its new facility through merchandise sales and other endeavors.
PUNTA GORDA — By the end of the year, the Peace River Wildlife Center will break ground on a $5 million facility that’s 10 times bigger than the current Punta Gorda location.
The nonprofit is open daily at 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, with 100 volunteers working out of dilapidated buildings — including some with roofs recently repaired after Hurricane Ian.
“Our new location is just blocks away from Charlotte Harbor, so we wanted it to be more safe and secure,” said Executive Director Tricia LaPointe, who came on board after the hurricane. “Our new building is being built to sustain winds of up to 170 mph.”
Plans for the state-of-the-art facility on Henry Street in downtown Punta Gorda were discussed last month at a Punta Gorda City Council meeting.
Mayor Lynne Matthews said the wildlife center and its surgery center, at 223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., “have helped thousands and thousands of animals.”
“I encourage you to move this project forward,” Matthews told of wildlife center board members. “We certainly want to keep you in the city.”
LaPointe said the center is raising the $3 million needed to complete the new facility.
“We will be able to have indoor education exhibits, a much larger gift shop and our outdoor cages will be duplicated much bigger than what we have now,” LaPointe said. “We are taking a hint from Disney. When guests go through the atrium, they will exit through the gift shop.”
On Monday, center volunteers took owls and bats to science classes at Punta Gorda Middle School.
“Education is a huge part of what we do here,” LaPointe said. “Our whole goal is rehabilitation and release at the animal hospital. The animals we have at the wildlife center either have a wing amputation or have been imprinted and cannot return to the wild.
“We have all five owls that are native to Florida,” she said. “Some of our animals are ambassadors who are taken into the community for educational purposes.”
One well-known ambassador is Luna, a white Eastern screech owl. The volunteers celebrated his 10th birthday on April 1.
In addition to wildlife, LaPointe said the center houses animals that were pets but got too big — such as a squirrel and an opossum. There are other animals on site that have been fed by humans and never learned to hunt for food.
“As part of our education program, we explain that feeding hamburger meat to a wild animal isn’t helping it; it’s actually teaching the animal that there’s a human vending machine for it,” she said. “What happens when that person leaves on vacation? The animal doesn’t know what to do. We had an owl that was attacking people on a golf course because it associated people with food because it was fed hamburger meat.”
LaPointe said after construction begins on the new center, the board will gear up on donations for a new surgery center possibly located near Bermont Road in Punta Gorda.
The center is open 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Admission is free, but donations of $5 for adults and $3 for children are welcome.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.