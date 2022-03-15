Ella Musselman Black Shirt

Ella Musselman, 16, was reported missing after leaving her home on Cape Horn Boulevard late Monday night.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is reaching out to the public for information on a missing juvenile.

Ella Musselman, 16, Punta Gorda, is believed to have left her residence on Cape Horn Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, according to a social media post from CCSO.

Musselman is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a white shirt, possibly pajama pants and white shoes.

Members of the public with information regarding Musselman's whereabouts are asked to contact CCSO at 941-639-0013.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments