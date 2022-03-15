featured Missing endangered juvenile out of Punta Gorda Staff Report Mar 15, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ella Musselman, 16, was reported missing after leaving her home on Cape Horn Boulevard late Monday night. PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is reaching out to the public for information on a missing juvenile.Ella Musselman, 16, Punta Gorda, is believed to have left her residence on Cape Horn Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, according to a social media post from CCSO.Musselman is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a white shirt, possibly pajama pants and white shoes.Members of the public with information regarding Musselman's whereabouts are asked to contact CCSO at 941-639-0013. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Punta Gorda Ella Musselman Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Florida Cape Horn Boulevard Social Media Post 941-639-0013 Missing Juvenile Missing Kid Trending Now Celtic Ray shooting suspect returned to Charlotte County Local couple claim harassment by code enforcement New Harpoon Harry's on Bayshore advances Punta Gorda Airport: Russia-Ukraine impact on jet fuel still up in the air Charlotte County bail bondsman pleads guilty to trespassing at Capitol riot Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Celtic Ray shooting suspect returned to Charlotte County Local couple claim harassment by code enforcement New Harpoon Harry's on Bayshore advances Punta Gorda Airport: Russia-Ukraine impact on jet fuel still up in the air Charlotte County bail bondsman pleads guilty to trespassing at Capitol riot Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
