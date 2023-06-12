Peter Pike Jr.

PUNTA GORDA — Authorities are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old out of Punta Gorda.

Peter Pike Jr. was last seen leaving his father's camp off Oil Well Road on the afternoon of June 10, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.


   
