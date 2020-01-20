PUNTA GORDA — Lola Rodriquez and her family run three generations deep in Punta Gorda. Her mother, Alma Carree, and daughter, Caicendra Anderson, had their front-lawn chairs set and ready to celebrate the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade as it moved down Mary Street Monday.
"You see a lot of division, and not just with politics," Rodriquez said. "We embrace a day like this to be able to … let our light shine … not just our community but for people who visit our community and become a part of it, to let it be known that we may be all different, but we’re also the same. We all love, we all bleed the same."
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade, organized by the Macedonia Human Services Cultural Training Center and First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, drew people from Punta Gorda and surrounding communities Monday.
"My husband and I heard about the parade and the rally and thought it would be a good gathering that we could be a part of," said Sharon Givens of North Port, wearing a shirt that read, "I have a dream. What's yours?"
The parade began at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center and ended with a rally at the New Operation Cooper Street Recreation Center.
Parade organizers presented the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Award to Zelda Smith, board chairperson of New Operation Cooper Street. At the rally, Smith said she was honored to receive it.
This year's parade theme was “We’ve come too far to stop the dream now."
"I think the greatest thing is unity," Carree said. "To have that peace and know the reason for it and then just be glad about it is what makes this day so great."
Gerald Anderson, of the Macedonia Human Services Cultural Training Center, said: "It's all about people working together. Dr. King started this movement, and it's up to us to finish it."
Local officials also joined the parade and rally.
"It's always good to see the community come together like this," said Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke. "This is what Dr. King's vision is all about."
"This has been a wonderful turnout," said City Council Member Jaha Cummings. "We have people from all over the county coming together."
Charlotte County Commissioner Joseph Tiseo has walked in the parade every year since 2016.
"This just gets better every year," Tiseo said. "This is all about community and being together and the parade just exemplifies that feeling."
To honor King's legacy entering 2020, Rodriquez said, we have to choose love over hate.
"When there is violence that breaks out, it’s not just one particular person that is affected by it … everybody is affected by it," Rodriquez said. "If we can be affected by so much hate, think how much more effective we can be if we're affected by the love that is shared throughout this community and to others."
