PUNTA GORDA — After three years, the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade returns today.
The parade was halted in 2020 due to COVID-19, according to Zelda Smith, event vice chairperson for Macedonia Human Services.
"COVID put a stop to our planning three years ago," Smith said, "I told Rev. (Ellison) Haddock (general chairperson) this is our year to get the parade back and going strong."
Smith said organizers started planning the 2023 event a few weeks after Hurricane Ian.
"It was challenging, but we were determined."
This is the 30th annual parade and rally hosted by Macedonia.
"This celebration is for the entire community," Smith said. "There is so much planning and work involved in this project ... I'm very excited."
Haddock said he hopes the community will show its support.
"It would be nice to see a crowd come out and march to honor Dr. King," he said.
There were about 40 registered participants in the last parade. Smith believes there will be just as many this year.
The floats will arrive at Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda, at 9 a.m. Monday. Walkers are welcome at 10 a.m., and the parade will begin at 11 a.m. The parade will end at New Operation Cooper Street Recreation Center, 650 Mary St., Punta Gorda, where a program will follow.
"After the parade, we will honor a local citizen with the MLK award," said Smith, who was the recipient of the award in 2019. "There will also be dignitaries, sponsors and a guest speaker."
The theme for the 2023 parade is "The Dream is Ongoing."
