Nick DiCeglie

Senate Transportation Chairman Nick DiCeglie is sponsoring a bill that would lead to state inspections of the Disney monorail system.

 News Service of Florida photo by Colin Hackley

TALLAHASSEE — Disney’s iconic monorail system would face periodic state inspections, as Republican lawmakers continue to back Gov. Ron DeSantis in his clash with the entertainment giant.

Voting along party lines, the Republican-controlled Senate Fiscal Policy Committee on Tuesday amended a transportation bill (SB 1250) to apply Department of Transportation safety standards to monorail lines that connect Walt Disney World resorts and parks.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments