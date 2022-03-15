Developer Jones Loop Road LLC wants to rezone around 87 acres of land from commercial to residential on the south side of the Jones Loop Road and Tamiami Trail intersection in Punta Gorda to build around 240 lots for single-family homes and residential amenities. Along the northern side of the property exists around 36 acres of commercial land.
PUNTA GORDA — About 87 acres of land south of Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda is close to being rezoned for residential property.
The land near the intersection of Jones Loop and Tamiami Trail is currently zoned for commercial use.
At today's meeting, the Punta Gorda City Council will consider final approval of a request from developer and property owner Jones Loop Road LLC to allow the rezoning.
The developer wants to change it to build around 240 lots for single-family homes and residential amenities.
The City Council approved the first reading during a Jan. 5 public hearing despite concerns of losing the land as a potential spot for future commercial development.
“I would like to know why we think we should not require the commercial component,” Mayor Lynne Matthews said at the Jan. 5 meeting. “I realize there is commercial land around it but not implemented into the site plan.”
Around 36 acres of commercial property does exist along the north side of the 87-acre lot, including Aldi’s grocery store, 26279 Jones Loop Road.
The 87-acre rezoning is the latest in a series of land-use requests made by Jones Loop LLC.
The property will serve as part of a large multi-use development that lies both north and south of Jones Loop Road.
The overall development will contain a variety of housing types, including a multifamily apartment complex that has already been approved by the City Council and is under construction just north of Jones Loop Road.
At the Jan. 5 meeting, Jones Loop LLC attorney Geri Waksler told the City Council that they understand the city’s dilemma, but just having vacant commercial property doesn’t “get you to where you need to be.”
“Wishing it doesn’t make it so,” Waksler said. “You need rooftops to support your commercial (development).”
Waksler went on to say that the demand for commercial development has changed “exponentially” over the last several years.
“You can deny this (request) and require it to be commercial but it doesn’t mean that you are going to get commercial here because it’s just not going to be justified by general demand and by the number of rooftops in the area,” she said.
Wednesday's meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
