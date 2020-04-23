PUNTA GORDA — More speed limit signs are on the way for the Burnt Store Isles area in Punta Gorda.
BSI residents say the signage is lacking at this point.
"(Issues with) excessive speed and near accidents with pedestrians and bicyclists have been raised by residents," said BSI resident Bill Courtney at a recent City Council meeting.
"Currently, we have only two speed limit signs at each entrance of BSI," said Faith Farris, a BSI resident and community association board member. "As a resident, I have observed residents exceeding the 30 mph speed limit on a regular basis."
The City Council voted to add more signage in the BSI area. The placement of those signs is still being determined, according to an email from City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
"The Punta Gorda Police Department has provided recommendations for sign placement to (the city's) Public Works department," Reichert said. "Exact placement feasibility is being determined by the public works department."
PGPD has been cooperating with the community to try to curb speeding in the area, according to Courtney.
"Through the use of a radar cart, police cars along the side of roads and other measures (the PGPD has been working with us) but they cannot be everywhere ... so the problem continues," Courtney said. "While additional signage will not by themselves solve the problem, the BSI board believes they will serve to remind residents, visitors and commercial traffic of the 30 mph speed limit."
C.J. Metcalfe, the Burnt Store Isles Association director of security, also said PGPD has been helpful.
"The BSIA board has received many concerns of speeding within our community regarding safety," Metcalfe said. "With all the walkers, dog walkers, runners and bikers within our community, I find it prudent to support the placement of speed signs. We have looked at all aspects of traffic calming and this would be the first step in resolving the issue."
Stemming from similar efforts in Punta Gorda Isles, a community that neighbors BSI, PGPD Chief Pam Davis thinks the new signage will be helpful.
"We did put speed limit signs in PGI (recently) and we think it curbed the speeding in (that area) and I think this would be a good idea for BSI," Davis said.
