PUNTA GORDA — A new substance abuse and mental health treatment center is planned to open in Punta Gorda by the end of the year.
The new long-term care facility is owned by Valiant Recovery Corp., and will offer 10 beds at the start, operating out of a two-story building located at 610 E. Olympia Ave.
Through Valiant, owners Leanne and Royce Dockrill already run three similar facilities in Canada.
Down the road, they hope to expand the Punta Gorda facility to 22 beds.
"When we learned about the location at 610 E. Olympia being for sale, we were drawn to it due to its proximity to the hospital, and location in a commercial zoning that would allow for a Substance Abuse Treatment Facility," Royce said. "The building suited our needs, had a good appearance and would require minimal remodeling."
At a July meeting, Valiant got the City Council's approval to move forward with the facility, necessary because the center is independent of the area's hospitals − a requirement in that particular zoning district.
Royce said they plan to work with Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, the Riverside Behavioral Center located on Bayfront's campus and Charlotte Behavioral Health Care center on Education Way in Punta Gorda.
"Our relationship (with those groups will be) more of a working relationship, referring clients back and forth," he said. "For the first year or two, our intent is to use Charlotte Behavioral and the hospital to detox our potential clients. There are good services in town that can handle that at the moment. It is post-detox treatment that individuals are lacking (which is what we provide)."
TREATMENT
Valiant Recovery takes a more holistic approach to addiction treatment − biologically, psychologically, socially and spiritually − in order to address all the aspects of a human being.
"We offer residential inpatient programs," Royce said at the meeting. "(We take a) dual-diagnosis approach combining addiction and mental health. Most clients do show some signs of mental health − depression or anxiety or something more severe. We put a big focus on individualized care."
Daily sessions focus on topics like anxiety and depression, grief and loss, anger, co-dependency, trauma, 12 step and relapse prevention with programs ranging from 30 to 120 days.
SECURITY
When Valiant first presented to the City Council in 2018, there was a concern for community safety.
Since then, they have established stronger security at the facility including 32 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras − 28 interior and four exterior.
The exterior doors are fitted with alarms for 24 hours a day with staff on site at all times.
If a client was to leave the facility before their treatment program ended, staff will contact the Punta Gorda Police Department with the client's information.
In the company's other facilities, they have had only 11% of their clients leave their programs early, according to local attorney Michael Haymans, who spoke on the company's behalf at the July meeting.
"Since 2014," Haymans said, "there have been a total of 356 patients and 41 left early."
Clients will also have to sign a waiver allowing their identity to be given to local law enforcement, according to Haymans.
"If someone leaves without finishing their program, then we will immediately let the police department know," Haymans said. "Can the city of Punta Gorda make them leave town, you know they can’t. Before (a client) left the program they would have counseling, they would have their family called.
"If they leave, we are going to help them get out of town, (help them with) transportation, but can we make them leave? We really can’t."
