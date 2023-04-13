01162012PGSpeedwayC

LeRoy Davidson founded the Charlotte County Speedway in 1988. It's new tenant plans to turn it into a motocross racing track.

 SUN FILE PHOTO
Motobros

MotoBros owner Jason Marra won the bid for a 31.47 acre site Thursday by the Charlotte County Airport Authority. Last year, he presented his community-oriented plan to the board. 

PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Airport Authority awarded a 30-year lease to Okeechobee-based MotoBros for the Punta Gorda Speedway property Thursday.

According to the contract, MotoBros owner Jason Marra can renew the lease twice for an additional 10 years.


   

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments