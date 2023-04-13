PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Airport Authority awarded a 30-year lease to Okeechobee-based MotoBros for the Punta Gorda Speedway property Thursday.
According to the contract, MotoBros owner Jason Marra can renew the lease twice for an additional 10 years.
The airport, which owns the land, bid out the property after the lease with 4-17 Southern Speedway expired last year. Because the Airport Authority had to offer the property for fair market value to be in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration lease guidelines, the speedway owners couldn't afford it and were shut out.
Smugglers Event Management in Punta Gorda was selected as the top bidder, but the company backed out. MotoBros, the runner-up, was offered the lease.
The 31.47-acre airport property at 8655 Piper Road is being leased in "as-is condition."
Eight months after the certificate of occupancy is issued, the monthly rent will be $16,500, with a security deposit of $33,000.
However, at the end of 15 years, the lease will be renegotiated based upon an appraisal of the premises, excluding any and all improvements made by Marra.
According to the terms of the lease:
• No fireworks may be used unless given written permission from the airport administration and with notice to airmen.
• No racing events will be held after 11:30 p.m. If this provision is violated, it could result in termination of the agreement.
• All racing vehicles must have mufflers to reduce sound decibels. Racing vehicles without mufflers could also terminate the agreement.
• MotoBros must have insurance coverage for commercial general liability, bodily injury, property damage, contractual, products and completed operations, collapse, underground and explosion.
In his original presentation to the Airport Authority last year, Marra, who owns a motorsports park in Okeechobee, told the authority he had hoped to work out an agreement so the Southern Speedway could still hold races there.
However, Marra told The Daily Sun on Thursday that's not going to happen.
"Unfortunately, we couldn't come to an agreement that would work with both parties to keep the car track," he said. "It will just be a motocross facility."
Marra said the Punta Gorda location "is ideal to retrofit for motocross racing." He plans to add motocross race tracks for children and family events.
"It will bring a new and different experience to motocross for Southwest Florida," he said in a social media post.
Nearly two years ago, Marra bought the Okeechobee track that was about to be demolished, building a $5 million multi-track and training facility. He also has a corporate office in Fort Myers. Last year, he said he was working with Palm Beach County to open a park there as well as two others in northern Florida.
Marra said he would work with the Airport Authority on any sound and zoning issues. He previously said he'd like to eventually ask for additional land for RV parking so families from out of town could come for the weekend.
Marra told the Airport Authority board last year the speedway was an "economic driver for Punta Gorda." He said he would become a part of the community and give back by supporting charities and hosting events like he does in Okeechobee.
