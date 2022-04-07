PUNTA GORDA -- A crash involving a motorcycle and a larger vehicle saw at least one person treated for injuries Thursday afternoon.

According to Charlotte County authorities, the motorcycle's rider was treated as a trauma alert and airlifted to Gulf Coast Medical Center.

The helicopter that delivered the injured person landed at ShorePoint Punta Gorda to pickup the victim of the wreck.

Law enforcement closed off U.S. 41 between East Olympia and East Virginia Avenue on the northbound side, while the crash scene was being investigated Thursday afternoon.

