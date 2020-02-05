Police lights
A 23-year-old motorcyclist died from her injuries in a Tuesday evening crash in Punta Gorda, the police department reported Wednesday.

Officers responded to the crash at 7:34 p.m. at the intersection of East Olympia Avenue and Cooper Street.

According to a press release, motorcyclist Victoria Rose Eastman, 23, struck the back of an SUV at a high rate of speed on East Olympia Avenue.

The SUV made a right turn onto East Olympia Avenue from Cooper Street, traveling east in the far right lane, when Eastman collided with the vehicle.

Eastman was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, PGPD reported. No one else was injured in the crash.

The police department stated it is unknown if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

