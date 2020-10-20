PUNTA GORDA — A new apartment complex planned to house almost 300 units is being considered for 22 acres within the Jones Loop Road region of Punta Gorda.
The property, which was annexed into the city in 2015, lies east of Burnt Store Road and north of Jones Loop Road.
At today's meeting, the City Council will consider a final approval of rezoning the land, allowing for the multi-family apartment development.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
The apartment complex is part of a bigger plan for the area − dubbed the "Loop" annexation area − that includes major commercial and residential development.
"Aldi (on Jones Loop Road) and the proposed apartment complex are the initial pieces of this anticipated development," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. "There are additional residential development rights (available in the area) as well as major acreage for additional commercial development."
A timeline for development of the apartment complex was not available.
Reichert said the developers intend to offer the apartments at "market rate near-luxury to luxury rental units."
During the rezoning process, concerns were expressed as to whether or not the area's utility services were capable of handling the capacity of a 300-unit apartment complex.
"The city has sufficient water and wastewater capacity along the Jones Loop Road corridor for the proposed development," Reichert said. "There is surplus capacity in this area for water and wastewater in anticipation of (further) development."
