Punta Gorda drivers should be on the lookout for detours throughout the city in the coming weeks.
Paving and milling operations begin this morning for multiple areas throughout the city.
Weather permitting, the roadwork is scheduled to last until July 19.
Those areas include:
- Ida Avenue from Mary Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard
- Elizabeth Street from north of Myrtle to Taylor Street
- Philodendron
- Coco Plum
- Carissa
Each road will be open to local traffic only, according to city staff. The hours of operation are between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
When driving in the area, the city urges motorists to drive with extreme caution and be alert for workers in the right-of-way.
For additional information on this project, please contact Linda Sposito, senior project manager, Punta Gorda Public Works Department, at 941-575-5060 between the business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
