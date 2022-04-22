 Skip to main content
Mural refresh to better capture local Black history

PUNTA GORDA — A more modern touch is planned for the "Local Black History" mural at the Baker Center School in Punta Gorda.

The topic was part of the Punta Gorda City Council meeting. 

The original mural was painted in 2003 but ruined by Hurricane Charley in 2004. The Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society repainted it in 2007 along an exterior wall at the center, 311 E. Charlotte. 

The latest rendition provides a new design and paint job, as well as some minor corrections for historical inaccuracies, according to Mural Society President Kelly Gaylord.

Gaylord said the overall mural was designed in 2002.

"Back then, the design of a figure and a name was kind of popular but it’s really not something we do much anymore," Gaylord said. "It also doesn’t really do a good job at communicating what the history is all about. Unfortunately, this has an old design so we want to change it to something new that will draw the viewer in."

She said the current mural has started to show signs of fading and discoloration, noting it's time to either repaint or refresh it. 

Current Mural 1.png

The current "Local Black History" mural at the Baker Center School in Punta Gorda.

"We are very much committed to ongoing maintenance and making sure our murals are top-notch and we hope that this new mural will last a very long time," Gaylord said.

Current Mural 2.png

The current "Local Black History" mural at the Baker Center School in Punta Gorda.

The City Council approved the mural refresh project. The project was also approved by Charlotte County Public Schools.

The next step is fundraising for the mural, which stretches 104 feet long and around 8 feet tall. The Mural Society has to raise around $50,000.

"We are very excited about this mural refresh," Gaylord told The Daily Sun. "The new design will more effectively 'tell the story' and draw the viewer in to learn more about the important history captured in this mural."

SOME CHANGES

The inaccuracies involved misspelled names or incorrect labels on the mural panels.

A historical inaccuracy

A historical inaccuracy on the current "Local Black History" mural at the Baker Center School in Punta Gorda. The mural panel has incorrect military insignias and John "Lomas" should be Loman.

"It happens from time to time," Gaylord told the City Council, adding a panel has incorrect military insignias and a misspelled name — John "Lomas" should be "Loman."

The Mural Society has teamed with the Blanchard House Museum of African-American History and Culture of Charlotte County in Punta Gorda for the project.

"I am very excited about the Mural Society’s plan to refresh the Baker Center mural," museum Executive Director Martha Bireda told The Daily Sun. "The new mural will both visually and in narrative expand knowledge of African American history and contributions to the Punta Gorda community."

Some of the panels also featured Black historic figures who are more prominently featured on newer murals around town, such as George Brown and Cornelia Ponder. Brown was an African-American entrepreneur who is featured outside the Historic Charlotte County Courthouse. Ponder was a local physician assistant and is featured on the Bayside Eye Center.

THE NEW DESIGN

The new design breaks the mural's 10 panels into categories:


Panel 1: "Early Years," features the building of Hotel Punta Gorda in the 1880s and the Black fishing community during that time. Black fishermen would use boats called "Sharpies."

Early Years

Panel 1, "Early Years," features the building of Hotel Punta Gorda in the 1880s and the Black fishing community during that time. Black fishermen would use boats called "Sharpies" (left).

Panel 2: "Religion," features Dan Smith, who established the Black community’s first church and came to town with a surveying crew for the railroad.

Religion

Panel 2, "Religion," features Dan Smith who established the Black community’s first church and came to town with a surveying crew for the railroad.

Panel 3: "Education 1," features Benjamin Baker, Punta Gorda’s first Black teacher and the namesake of the school where the mural is located.

Education 1

Panel 3, "Education 1," features Benjamin Baker, Punta Gorda’s first black teacher who retired in 1940.

Panel 4: "Education 2," features the Baker Academy built in 1942, a Charlotte County school bus and driver Mary Nightingale, who transported kids from Englewood to Punta Gorda for 19 years.

Education 2

Panel 4, "Education 2," features the Baker Academy (built in 1942), a Charlotte County school bus and driver Mary Nightingale, who drove from Englewood to Punta Gorda transporting kids to class for 19 years.

Panel 5: "Desegregation," depicts the first day of desegregation for Charlotte High School in 1963 and features “The Charlotte High Five” — students chosen to desegregate the school system.

Desegregation

Panel 5, "Desegregation," depicts the first day of desegregation for Charlotte High School in 1963 and features “The Charlotte High Five” — students chosen to desegregate the school system.

Panel 6: "Community," features the first Black recreation center – the REC – a hub of the Black community, including a playground and place for after-school help for students.

Community

Panel 6, "Community," features the first Black recreation center (the REC) – a hub of the Black community, including a playground and place for after school help for students.

Panel 7: "Military," features Tuskegee Airman Charles Bailey, the first Black aviator from Florida to join the airmen.

Military

Panel 7, "Military," features Tuskegee Airman Charles Bailey (World War II), the first Black aviator from Florida to join the airmen.

Panel 8: "Government," features Robert Meacham, a state legislator in the 1870s and Punta Gorda’s first Black postmaster in 1880.

Government

Panel 8, "Government," features Robert Meacham, a state legislator in the 1870s and Punta Gorda’s first Black postmaster in 1880.

Panel 9: "Entertainment," features Nat (Gollman) and his Florida Stompers — a local band during the blues and jazz era — and Gollman’s Bar, which served as layover for traveling Black entertainers along the Chitlin' Trail — a group of performance venues throughout the South and Midwest.

Entertainment

Panel 9, "Entertainment," features Nat (Gollman) and his Florida Stompers — a local band during the Blues and Jazz era — and Gollman’s Bar, which served as layover for traveling Black entertainers along the Chitlin' Trail — a group of performance venues throughout the South and Midwest.

Panel 10: "Sports," features local Field & Track star Tommy Fulton and the Black baseball field and team tjat was at the Baker Center School's current location. His 2-mile and 1-mile race records stood for more than 40 years in Charlotte County.

Sports

Panel 10, "Sports," features local Field & Track star Tommy Fulton and the Black baseball field and team which was located at the Baker Center School's current location. His two-mile and one-mile race records stood for over 40 years in Charlotte County.

For the "Local Black History" mural, the nonprofit Mural Society is participating in the April 26 Giving Challenge. For more information, go to GivingChallenge.org/Organizations/Punta-Gorda-Historic-Mural-Society-Inc.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

