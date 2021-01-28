CScarauction012921A

A collection of classic GM muscle cars that were on display at Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City car museum. The museum closed in January. Mecum Auctions recently sold 200 of the cars for $18.4 million at an auction at the museum in Punta Gorda.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

PUNTA GORDA — Muscle Car City owner Rick Treworgy’s collection of 200 GM muscle cars racked up $18.4 million in a recent auction hosted by Mecum Auctions in Punta Gorda.

After 14 years of operation in Punta Gorda, Treworgy closed the doors to his museum Jan. 17, citing setbacks from COVID-19 and a lack of international tourists.

In December when Treworgy announced the closing on Facebook, he wrote that he would keep some of the cars but auction the rest.

In the post, he also wrote that the car auction company would be selling about three-quarters of the collection.

The Muscle Car City Collection sale was held at the museum last weekend.

Of the 200 cars up for sale, the top-selling were a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette resto mod ($368,500), a 1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro ($297,000) and a 1958 Chevrolet Impala convertible resto mod ($253,000), according to a ClassicCars.com Journal report.

The collection has been a lifelong project for Treworgy − who owned all of the classic vehicles − and included a variety of Corvettes, Chevelles, GTOs, Camaros, Novas, and more.

Treworgy, who couldn’t be reached for comment, originally opened the museum in a former Walmart in Punta Gorda but later moved the collection to its last location — previously a Sweetbay Supermarket — in the Seminole Lakes Plaza.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments