PUNTA GORDA — Some neighbors wonder what the impact will be of a new 200-plus-home residential development on Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda.

"I live on Indian Springs Cemetery Road ... right in the middle of all this," Jennifer Reed said at an Aug. 22 city Planning Commission meeting. "I’m just kind of curious to find out how this is actually going to affect our homes."


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments