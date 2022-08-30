Developers are planning to build around 224 single-family homes on 87 acres of mostly wilderness between Jones Loop Road and U.S. 41, and west of Indian Springs Cemetery Road. The development would begin along Glasgow Avenue and run south to Allapatchee River.
New street names, plats and more are planned for a new residential development just south of Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda.
PUNTA GORDA — Some neighbors wonder what the impact will be of a new 200-plus-home residential development on Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda.
"I live on Indian Springs Cemetery Road ... right in the middle of all this," Jennifer Reed said at an Aug. 22 city Planning Commission meeting. "I’m just kind of curious to find out how this is actually going to affect our homes."
Builder D.R. Horton and property owner Jones Loop Road LLC have plans to build around 224 single-family homes on 87 acres of mostly wilderness between Jones Loop Road and U.S. 41, and west of Indian Springs Cemetery Road.
Reed, along with her husband and father, own three manufactured homes on Indian Springs Cemetery Road just north of the cemetery.
Otherwise, residents in the immediate area are scarce.
The development, called the Seagrass Subdivision, will be served with city water and wastewater, but all the infrastructure required will be built by the companies at their expense, Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun on Tuesday.
Reed wondered if the water and sewer would be available to them.
"Right now, we have a septic system," Reed told commissioners. "We are not on city water. Will we be able to benefit from that with all this built up around us?"
City staff could not provide much of an answer for Reed since the project is still in its early stages.
Todd Rebol, a Banks Engineering agent assigned to the project, spoke on behalf of D.R. Horton at the Planning Commission meeting.
"We have not been requested by the utility department to extend any lines to serve that existing development," Reed said. "We are running water and sewer to our project so it will be closer to them. If utility wanted to work with them to coordinate that, we certainly would be willing to do that."
Reichert told The Daily Sun on Tuesday that there have been no formal discussions on the subject yet.
Another resident from the area asked how the new development would impact traffic along Jones Loop Road.
City Attorney David Levin told the Planning Commission that utility and transportation impacts, among others, would be relevant later on in the city's public hearing process.
The Planning Commission did recommend approval of the preliminary plat — a scaled drawing of a proposed subdivision with street layouts, blocks and more — that was presented Aug. 22.
Reichert told The Daily Sun that the project's preliminary plat approval is scheduled for the Sept. 21 City Council meeting.
"Once the preliminary plat is approved, this gives the applicant the ability to submit Development Review Committee plans for the required infrastructure improvements, including but not limited to water, wastewater, streets, stormwater, etc," Reichert said.
