PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County representatives broke ground Tuesday afternoon on a new airport rescue and firefighting facility at the county's Public Safety Complex on Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
The facility, which is expected to be completed in the fall, will feature a fake, full-sized fuselage − the main body section of an aircraft − a propane storage area, a concrete burn pit, a control room and a large training pad, along with other amenities.
Currently, there is only one other facility of its kind for firefighters in the state.
"We are traveling as far away as Jacksonville (to their facility) to get this training that has to be done annually," said County Public Safety Director Jason Fair at the groundbreaking ceremony.
Firefighters from Charlotte County Fire and Emergency Management Services are required by federal regulations to train on this once a year and have to pay to go to Jacksonville, as do other county fire departments.
"What this project does is that it brings that training to our area," Fair said. "We’re not the only ones experiencing this problem, this problem is going on throughout the state and throughout the nation."
The total project budget is $7.6 million and is funded through state grants and the county's 1% local option sales tax, collected on taxable purchases within the county to serve as funding for infrastructure projects.
Fair said that they are already getting inquiries about partnerships from other fire departments throughout the state.
"They want to come and partner with us in getting training here," he said. "This is an incredible opportunity for our organization and it’s an incredible opportunity for our county, as well, to support the training required for aviation and commercial carriers."
Commissioner Chairman Chris Constance told The Daily Sun the new facility will be an "incredible asset" for the county.
"We fought really hard to get this," Constance said. "It allows us to have that consistent training for those firefighters that are positioned at the airport within our system but also it’s a draw to the area statewide, regionally and maybe even nationally for other firefighters where this is required training."
Constance went on to say that he liked the idea of using the facility to partner with other districts.
"This training is difficult to get," he said. "I think at the end of the day, as more and more of this (the fact we have the facility) gets out, it's going to be such an asset.
"The funny thing is that it will sort of promote a bit of tourism (as well) because folks will come out and maybe bring their families and make a weekend of it or do several days of seeing the area; it will help showcase the area."
