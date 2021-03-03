PUNTA GORDA — A new sign code in Punta Gorda could leave city residents restricted on how many yard signs and flags they can display on their properties.
While nothing is official yet, the City Council has proposed limiting residents to a total of four items − two flags and two yard signs, or four flags and no yard signs, etc. − per property, regardless of the content.
One major goal of the proposed code is to prevent sign and flag clutter in residential neighborhoods without restricting the content of those displays.
"In the political climate that we live in, I think we have to be fair with everybody and we have to give everybody the right to freedom of speech," said Mayor Lynne Matthews at Wednesday's City Council meeting. "That’s really where we came up with these numbers for the signs."
"I absolutely think four flags and four signs is outrageous," she continued. "We weren’t talking about that in the beginning (of rewriting our sign code).
"I know we said flags were separate (at first) but we’ve already got somebody that’s got a flag up for the 2024 presidential elections. We already have 2024 election signs in (residents') front yards."
Some residents think the proposed sign code isn't restrictive enough.
"I cannot imagine allowing four signs per residential property can you just see the yards in an election year," wrote Yvonne Reutlinger in an email to the city. "Our beautiful residential streets will be littered with signs."
"This proposal takes freedom of speech a bit far," wrote C.J. Metcalfe in an email to the city. "I don’t think the writers of the U.S. Constitution were talking about yard signs. (This) will clutter our neighborhoods and develop the opportunity for more trash in the streets."
The new sign code has been in the works for around a year.
The city's yard sign issue came to light in January 2020 not because of political signs, but due to of an excess of Realtor open house signs in the city's right of way areas − along city streets and other areas deeded as public property.
At that time, the City Council directed code enforcement to crack down on the removal of those signs.
In March of last year, the City Council then voted to stop enforcing the sign code until a new one could be adopted.
During that time, the city had problems with a variety of signs ranging from long-standing election signs and the language printed on them to open house, pressure washing and garage sales signs.
At their Feb. 17 meeting, the City Council voted to resume enforcement of the city's current sign code.
"The people of Punta Gorda are really upset about this," said Vice Mayor Debby Carey at Wednesday's meeting. "I have been doing this (serving as a council member) now a little over two years and I have never had the ire and the animosity directed at me (as it has) because of the sign code.
"This is not what we want our city to look like (with the clutter); it has nothing to do with people running for campaign."
Going forward, city staff will make revisions to the new code, including limiting the signs and flags to four per residential property.
The revised code will be presented again to the City Council at a future meeting.
"We don’t want (our code enforcement) to be the 'sign police' because they’re not," Carey said, "(but) we’ve got to figure out some way to put an ordinance together that makes the people of Punta Gorda comfortable."
