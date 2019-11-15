PUNTA GORDA − Despite some expected initial jitters, the City Council’s newly elected member John Miller is ready to dig in and help get the city moving toward its future.
On Nov. 5, Miller was elected to the District 3 seat, left open by outgoing Council member Gary Wein. He defeated Shaune Freeland.
Miller will be sworn in at 9 a.m. at the Nov. 20 City Council meeting at Council Chambers (326 W. Marion Ave.) in Punta Gorda.
So far, the welcome he’s received from the community has been very positive, he said.
What kind of responses have you been hearing from the community since the election?
Everyone has been very encouraging since the election. I have spent many hours writing thank you notes. Each City Council member has also welcomed me and then warned me about the time commitment involved.
How do you feel about the timing of your election and the acceptance of PLAN Punta Gorda (a guide to future development in the city)?
One of the main reasons I ran was to be part of managing the future of PLAN Punta Gorda. I’ve been watching the city grow for many years and I see this moment as the time to really make a difference in the future of our town.
What are some of the issues/actions in the city that you are really ready to sink your teeth into?
(I’m looking forward to) the negotiations with Dover Kohl to produce comprehensive plan changes and revised land development regulations in most of the downtown and Jones Loop Road areas.
In January, we’ll start the search for a new city manager and hope to have that wrapped up by mid-year.
Solving what will happen with City Market Place (Downtown Punta Gorda) and the fate of pickleball courts in the city are also on my immediate list of things to address.
What’s been the process since the election leading up to when you’ll be sworn in?
I continue to receive most of the correspondence that all City Council members get and have had pre-meetings with City Manager Howard Kunik before each council meeting (since before the election). My opponent was afforded the same.
Also (other things like) an email account, calendar and computer are being set up for me. I’ll have meetings with city staff before I’m sworn in. I’m also reaching out to local businesses to better understand their issues, as well as ceremonial events I’ve been added to over the next few weeks.
What are some of the boards and committees you hope to work with during your term?
I hope to be on the Punta Gorda Business and Economic Development Group, (work with) the Charlotte County Airport Authority and the SW Florida Regional Planning Council.
I also plan to meet regularly with various groups including the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, homeowners groups, Smart Growth Punta Gorda, the pickleball club(s), TEAM Punta Gorda and others.
