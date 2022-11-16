PUNTA GORDA - The Punta Gorda Symphony announced the hiring of Jennifer Bitner as its new executive director.
Bitner’s appointment comes at the same time the symphony announced a match of up to $100,000 from the Elizabeth B. McGraw Foundation, a Punta Gorda-based nonprofit, a news release stated.
"Hurricane Ian threw things off a little bit and we are just getting back into planning for season," Bitner told The Daily Sun. "Our first main stage concert 'Jazz on the Lawn' is coming up at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. We're working with the Homeless Coalition and Valerie's House and we're collecting food and unwrapped toys at our November and December shows. We want to take care of people during the holidays."
The concert will be at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.
Bitner said she is a "people-person" and much of her work will filter back to the community.
"My focus will be on community outreach, fundraising and volunteer recruitment," she said.
Officials with the Punta Gorda Symphony called it "an exciting moment."
"We’re bringing in a new executive director of whom our board dedicated a significant amount of thought and time to find, and we’re receiving a match from an exceptional partner at the same time," Chairman of the Board Michael Landsberg said in the news release. "We look forward to expanding on the symphony’s leadership by executing our vision for the future, while preserving the community values it was founded on."
Bitner has more than 20 years of experience working in the nonprofit leadership and business development sectors, according to the release.
Prior to joining the symphony, Bitner served as executive director for the Pensacola Humane Society and served in leadership roles for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Kansas and the March of Dimes in Florida and Alabama.
"I am honored to receive the opportunity for this esteemed role and to be welcomed to this wonderful community," Bitner said in the release. "I look forward to forming new relationships in our community and building on current ones in order to earn the trust of this organization, and see it thrive for years to come."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.