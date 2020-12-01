PUNTA GORDA — The Harbor Social, a new bar and restaurant in downtown Punta Gorda, wants to close a portion of Sullivan Street for multiple weekends in the new year to host live entertainment events and a Super Bowl party.
Some area property owners, however, think it's a bad idea, citing coronavirus concerns and its effect on their businesses.
At today's meeting, the City Council will discuss whether or not to allow for the street closures.
"We don’t think it’s a good idea to close the street for a private event," said Anthony Dubbaneh, Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management, during the city's Nov. 20 Development Review Committee meeting where the requests were approved.
"It does directly affect our business (at 252 W. Marion Ave.)," Dubbaneh continued, "and we do not approve (of) it."
Harbor Social representatives have submitted requests to the city to shut down the street from West Marion Avenue to the alley adjacent to the Punta Gorda Women's Club, 118 Sullivan St., for the weekends of Jan. 22-25, Feb. 26-March 1, March 19-22, April 16-19 and May 7-10.
The street closure duration would be from 4 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday for each weekend event.
For the Super Bowl party, they requested to close the street at their 212 W. Marion Ave. location from 8 a.m. Feb. 7 to 8 a.m. the following day.
"Our clients use that end of Sullivan Street to access our building," Jennifer French, owner of The Yoga Sanctuary, said at the DRC meeting. "We can only have less than a third of people in our business (because of coronavirus) and now we have this going on with the possibility of a whole ton of people outside; it doesn’t feel supportive of all the businesses in Punta Gorda."
Punta Gorda Historical Society President Margaret Bogardus said the events would also be bad for the Women's Club − a historical building operated by the nonprofit − that sits behind the new bar.
"Every time that we have had large crowd gatherings (downtown), it has been a disaster for PGHS," Bogardus said. "What about large crowd gatherings, social distancing (and) wearing a mask? It’s a known fact that when people drink and party, they sometimes lose control of their emotions. What about public safety?"
Jimmy Paquette, part-owner of Harbor Social, told the The Daily Sun that the monthly events are an experiment at this point.
"Our intent here is to try to do a monthly event − each also benefiting a nonprofit − during the season that would bring some excitement to the downtown area but only if we can do it in a responsible way," Paquette said. "If we can do it responsibly, that’s great. If none of that stuff works and it causes more problems than benefits, then we will end it but we have to give it a try."
Wednesday's City Council meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
