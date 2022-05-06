PUNTA GORDA — A new farmers market has been created to bring "attention and energy" to Bailey Brothers Park in Punta Gorda.
Local author James Abraham, along with Charles Edwards, expect to open the new market, Happy Hour Marketplace, this summer.
The market will be open each Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning June 17.
The city-owned park sits on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and East Virginia Avenue.
"We believe that bringing attention and energy there in a demonstration of entrepreneurial spirit is an important way to show the way for how businesses can begin and thrive in that part of the community," said attorney Michael Haymans, representing the market owners, at Wednesday's City Council meeting.
The park is dedicated to seven local African American brothers who served in World War II and the Korean War.
"It’s an underutilized park and we think we can bring this idea of entrepreneurship and community engagement to the park," Haymans said.
At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council approved allowing Happy Hour Marketplace to rent the park for $75 a week to start.
Mayor Lynne Matthews suggested the low rate, adding the city would "see how it goes."
"I think this is a great idea and I hope it’s successful," she said. "I think it will be a nice asset for the community and for the east side of the city, where we don’t have events of that kind going on every week."
Haymans and the market owners accepted the rate, which was based on the $25 hourly rate at the Hector House Plaza park on Taylor Street, where the Downtown Farmer's Markets are held on Saturdays. The plaza park size and layout are similar to the Bailey Brothers Park.
Council approval was necessary because the Bailey Brothers park had not been rented out for use.
Council members approved the discounted rate for the Happy Hour Marketplace with the goal of incentivizing other vendors to potentially rent out the park in the future.
The Happy Hour Marketplace will consist of a variety vendors and food trucks, along with other forms of cultural activities such as poetry readings, art shows, live music, movies and theater.
"This is intended to be a business that bootstraps itself through its labor and energy," Haymans said.
"Abraham, in writing about the history of our community, realized that businesses in that portion of town — the Black businesses in town that used to thrive — had all basically disappeared," said Haymans, adding that the community has a problem sustaining businesses in the eastern portion of the city's Historic District.
Abraham, a local author who last year published a book about the history of Charlotte County, told the City Council their goal is to inspire other community members to be entrepreneurial.
"Part of what we are doing is being models for the community in a capitalist spirit," he said. "Our goal is to bring money into the community and try to help grow the community if we can."
Abraham added that they plan to donate portions of the market proceeds to local organizations like New Operation Cooper Street, the Blanchard House Museum of African-American History and Culture of Charlotte County, and local Black churches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.