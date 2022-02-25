MURDOCK - A proposed waterfront shopping and dining venue anchored by Harpoon Harry's received more approvals from Charlotte County.
Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of an array of zone changes required to turn a long-vacant YMCA camp on Bayshore Road into a commercial site.
Those changes include rezoning some of the 16 acres from preservation to commercial and others from environmentally sensitive - a mangrove swamp - to planned development.
Developer SEI Bayshore received permission to convert the site to part of the adjacent Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Area, along with the Sunseeker resort less than a mile away.
Smuggler's Inc. own Harpoon Harry's and other restaurants such as Laishley's Crab House. It has repeatedly promised to maintain all wetlands with management plans and to improve the ecology of the area.
County planning staff said the project would increase the nonresidential tax base and also local employment options.
Smuggler's has been in legal disputes with its landlord and Arizona-based owner of Fishermen's Village. As a result, Harpoon Harry's must leave at the end of its lease, Vice President Kelly Evans told The Daily Sun at an earlier meeting.
Part-owner Bruce Laishley has said he hopes to have a new Harpoon Harry's built in time to transfer all of the employees.
On Tuesday, he told commissioners that Harpoon Harry's has 125 employees, 113 living locally. Many have been with the company for 15-28 years, he said. He does not want to lose them.
The plan is to build a 700-seat restaurant overlooking a mangrove swamp on the waterfront. Then, 24,600 square feet of elevated retail space would stretch back inland. The structures are not visible from Bayshore.
At an earlier meeting, neighbors who live closer to Edgewater Road said the project would end up harming water quality in Charlotte Harbor.
Project engineers have said it will process stormwater runoff and maintain much of the current landscape, minus invasive plants. All wetlands and mangroves will be preserved and maintained.
Developers have promised to explore parking lot pavement other than straight asphalt, which causes stormwater to run untreated into the harbor.
Much of the debate has been about sound control. Acoustics expert Michael Keane described the sound level of speech at 3 feet as 60 decibels and sound of a rock band as 100 decibels. He said the restaurant would aim to keep sound to 60 decibels at the property lines, where there are only a few immediate abutters.
Inside, the maximum would be 100 decibels and staff would have a machine to monitor the noise levels. The music area would be enclosed with garage-type doors to limit sound.
Commissioners noted the county has no noise ordinance tied to any particular decibels and only prohibits noise that disrupts the neighborhood. They quizzed the developer experts on how the restaurant can avoid complaints.
"We may have a single person with a guitar," Laishley said. "If there's a problem, call us. I promise we will work with the county."
Commissioner Stephen Deutsch said he was impressed by the presentation.
"I don't think I've seen an application that was this in-depth," he said.
The project must still receive more approvals from the county once it submits detailed site plans.
Evans told The Daily Sun they hope to have permitting in place by November with groundbreaking to follow before the end of the year. They expect to have the restaurant and retail space open by July 4, 2024.
