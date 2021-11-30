PUNTA GORDA — The future of a new subdivision planned for the Jones Loop Road area will be under review Wednesday in Punta Gorda.
The City Council will consider a resolution to remove 56 acres of early subdivision street and lot plans south of Jones Loop Road that were originally mapped out in 1926.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Removal of the old layout is needed so developer Jones Loop Road LLC can construct a multi-use subdivision for single-family homes, a community recreation area and on-site parking.
The City Council approved moving forward with the city's review process at its Nov. 17 meeting.
Jones Loop LLC attorney Geri Waksler presented the plans again Nov. 22 before the city’s Planning Commission for the 240-lot subdivision that borders Alligator Creek.
"This plat was designed to 1926 standards," Waksler said. "The lot and road configuration are incompatible with future development of the site."
As an example, Waksler said many of the platted, or mapped, roads dead-end into Alligator Creek.
"This makes it impossible for service vehicles or emergency vehicles to conveniently exit once they come down that way," she said. "Similarly, you don’t see any provisions made for drainage (because) there were no requirements for stormwater management in 1926 so there are no drainage easements on any of the lots."
Planning commissioners asked Waksler when she thought actual construction on the site could occur.
"Pretty soon," Waksler said. "We’ve got to get through this (review process) and everything then goes in January to the City Council. They (the developers) would like to get started on this as quickly as possible."
One problem the developer faces, however, is with Florida Power & Light.
FPL currently has facilities in the area and are fighting vacation of the land, according to Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert.
Jones Loop Road LLC representatives are in contact with FPL to resolve the issue, Reichert told The Daily Sun.
Reichert went on to say that if the City Council approves the street and plat vacation today, the changes will "pave the way for future development in the area."
