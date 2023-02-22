PUNTA GORDA — The NAACP Charlotte County Branch 5093-B will co-sponsor a Black History Month celebration from 5-6 p.m. Friday at Happy Hour Marketplace in Bailey Brothers Park, 361 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. in Punta Gorda.
“This is sort of our coming out party,” 5093-B branch President Darrell Gadsden said. “We had our first meeting last month, but this is a public celebration.”
The NAACP has been in existence in Charlotte County since the 1930s, according to community historian Sonja Wright. Over the years, it led the fight to integrate public facilities, including Charlotte High School.
Last year, lawyer Richard Patrick led a coalition to create a new NAACP chapter, 5093-B, after the previous incarnation faltered.
Friday’s celebration will include a rendition of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” known unofficially as the Black national anthem. It will be sung by Lena Jones, the first Black female letter carrier in Charlotte County.
Jones represents the civil rights organization’s successful effort, originally led by the late John Henry Allen, to integrate the local postal service. She is a NAACP life member.
Musician Les DaCosta will perform a selection of historic Black music. Literary readings by local authors and a lecture on community history will round out the program.
Charles Edwards, one of the owners of Happy Hour, said the market’s mission dovetails with that of the NAACP.
“We’re all about building bridges and connecting people,” he said. “Black history belongs to all of us, regardless of race.”
