James Abraham and Charles Edwards

James Abraham and Charles Edwards, co-founders of the Happy Hour Marketplace.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY SUE WADE

PUNTA GORDA — The NAACP Charlotte County Branch 5093-B will co-sponsor a Black History Month celebration from 5-6 p.m. Friday at Happy Hour Marketplace in Bailey Brothers Park, 361 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. in Punta Gorda.

“This is sort of our coming out party,” 5093-B branch President Darrell Gadsden said. “We had our first meeting last month, but this is a public celebration.”


