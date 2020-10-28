PUNTA GORDA — A new medical marijuana dispensary opened Wednesday on Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda at the Muscle Car City museum shopping center.
Owned by Trulieve Cannabis Corp., the new dispensary is the first in the city. The company also owns two other centers in Charlotte County − Port Charlotte and Englewood − as well as 63 others in Florida, including Fort Myers.
Jaime Renee Cruz and Joseph Joseph Cripe drove up from Cape Coral for the opening.
"This is going to be nice with us because we both live in North Cape and I spend a lot of time working in Punta Gorda," said Cripe. "On the way home ... we will definitely be frequenting this one."
Cripe has had his medical marijuana card for around three months. Cruz has had hers since 2018.
"(Medical marijuana) has made a tremendous difference for me," Cruz said. "I’m down 12 prescriptions because of it. There is nothing else like it; it changes lives."
Each location is about more than just access, said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers in a press release.
"Each store allows us to genuinely connect with the community," Rivers said. "We believe patients should be able to safely and consistently have access to the medications they rely on and use daily, which means opening stores in locations that best benefit patients, like Punta Gorda."
Trulieve dispensary representative Andrew Burke told the Sun that working with the community is an important aspect of their industry.
"We’re really involved with the communities that we are a part of and have dispensaries," Burke said. "Part of that effort is helping physicians understand medical marijuana, as well as what kind of products are out there ... to build partnerships with all the qualifying physicians in Florida."
The City Council passed a law back in 2018 that would allow for medical marijuana dispensing facilities to open in any area where a pharmacy is permitted.
"We felt then that it was important to make access convenient for those who need treatment," Mayor Nancy Prafke told the Sun. "It has taken a while for a dispensary to open within our city limits. I think you would be surprised at the number of residents who currently use medical marijuana for a variety of reasons."
The Punta Gorda Trulieve is located at 10175 Tamiami Trail, Suite 1105.
The company's two other locations in Charlotte County are at 4120 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte and 1720 S. McCall St. in Englewood.
Through their store openings, Burke said they have heard a lot of great success stories.
"Some people say things like, 'I was afraid it was going to make me too loopy and I took a couple drops under the tongue and I felt great. It’s the best I felt in years. I was able to sleep,'" Burke said. "There is a lot of excitement and the people are becoming really involved and engaged with the community."
