New mural to showcase Punta Gorda Boat Club history

PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Boat Club's 70-plus-year history will soon be the focus of a new mural outside its longtime home on Charlotte Harbor.
The boat club, located at 802 W. Retta Esplanade, began in the 1960s and 1970s as a way to attract regattas and boat races to Punta Gorda.
"They had to have a boat club to sponsor those," said Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society President Kelly Gaylord at Wednesday's City Council meeting.
The mural society was tasked with creating a mural with three different panels — each highlighting a different era of the boat club — to be placed on the front of the building facing West Retta Esplanade.
Mural society artist Kieth Goodson will be painting the murals. Goodson has been responsible for many murals in Punta Gorda, including the "Historic Punta Gorda Army Air Field" mural at Veterans Park in Punta Gorda.
Gaylord said she worked with a Punta Gorda Boat Club subcommittee and the Punta Gorda History Center to establish the theme of each panel.
"The first panel will depict the beginning of the club," Gaylord said, "such as the hydroplane races that came that were very popular at the time, along with John Rose who was the sparkplug who birthed the boat club and the regattas that happened."
The second panel highlights the 1980s and 1990s, featuring a larger club, sailing regattas, overnight cruises and "sunflower raft-ups" where boat captains will tie the boats together, like a raft, in a circular shape.
"Those were very popular at the time," Gaylord said.
The third panel displays activities from around 2000 to present time, including cardboard boat races, overnight sailing, powerboating and kayaking.
"We’re very excited about this mural and it really captures this really long history of the boat club," Gaylord said. "It was the very first boat club in the city and we think it’s an appropriate mural to join the Mural Society."
The Mural Society has commissioned 31 murals over the years, along with restorations. Click here to see other PGHMS murals.
The new mural will be painted in Goodson's studio on mural cloth and then installed on aluminum panels that will be placed on the front of the boat club.
"The mural cloth has really been helpful to us because we can paint year round," Gaylord said. "It’s less expensive because the artist can do it in their studio and then we can apply it."
No funding is required from the city for the work.
The Punta Gorda Boat Club leases the building from the city. As owners, the City Council approved the work.
"We’ll be working with the boat club to raise the funds for the mural and hope to complete it this spring," Gaylord told The Daily Sun.
At Wednesday's meeting, City Manager Greg Murray said he thought the new mural will make a nice addition to the city's historical character.
The Mural Society will dedicate its newest mural, the recently restored “Captivating Charlotte County,” at Laishley Municipal Park Boat Ramp, 120 Laishley Court, Feb. 24 at 4:30 p.m.
