PUNTA GORDA — A new nonstop route to Baltimore is planned to begin flying out of Punta Gorda Airport this summer, expanding passengers' travel possibilities out of Charlotte County.
The route to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) in Maryland begins May 27, 2021, Allegiant Air announced Tuesday. To celebrate, the company is offering discounted one-way fares to the new destination.
"We are thrilled that Allegiant is adding new nonstop service from Punta Gorda to Baltimore," said Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish. "From Washington D.C. to Annapolis, this opens up a new realm of travel opportunities that we know our customers will be excited about."
The new destination will be available out of Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) twice a week. Flights must be purchased by Jan. 13, 2021 for travel by Aug. 15, 2021 at $59 fares.
"Punta Gorda has been a popular destination for passengers up and down the Eastern seaboard," said Allegiant spokesperson Hilarie Grey. "We think there is a great deal of demand in the Baltimore and metro D.C. area for Allegiant’s brand of service that will be well served by this new route.
"We also believe many locals will take advantage of access to our nation’s capital and all the region has to offer as a destination."
Allegiant has already been flying passengers to Baltimore out of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ).
"This is new for Punta Gorda Airport," said PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller. "The Sarasota-Bradenton flights are Monday and Friday. Punta Gorda Airport to Baltimore will be Thursday and Sunday."
"So, whether you are using Sarasota-Bradenton or Punta Gorda Airport to get to Baltimore, you now have additional options for days of the week."
Allegiant, which is known for having low-cost fares, is the sole aircraft carrier at PGD.
Allegiant also announced Tuesday that it will launch new nonstop flights from Sarasota-Bradenton to General Wayne A. Downing International Airport (PIA) in Peoria, Illinois, beginning May 27, 2021 at $59 fares.
Flight days, times and costs can be found at Allegiant.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.