PUNTA GORDA — Dr. David Klein, a local ophthalmologist and Virginia B. Andes Clinic co-founder, has been named board chairman for New Operation Cooper Street, Inc., an after-school program in Punta Gorda.
Klein has worked with NOCS for decades and is already familiar with the organization and its role in the community.
"I've been associated with them for around 40 years," Klein said. "They have a great after-school program to ensure academic excellence to keep kids on the straight and narrow, and moving forward on to secondary things like the military or college.
"It's a safe place for kids to have fun and stay off the street."
For 2021, Klein said one of his main goals is expansion.
"We're going to keep doing what we’re doing and expand to larger organizations and fundraising," Klein said. "One plan for the future is to get a relationship with a large national organization that invests heavily in the academic welfare of kids."
NOCS board member and Punta Gorda City Council member Jaha Cummings said the board picked Klein because of his experience working with the community, such as running the free medical Virginia B. Andes Clinic in Port Charlotte for years.
"It was decided that the organization could benefit from his leadership during these challenging times," Cummings said. "This year Cooper Street is working to expand its services to reach even more youth throughout the county."
Before COVID-19, Cooper Street and the Blanchard House Museum in Punta Gorda had expanded its Cooper Street Teen Career Exploration program to include the children at Crossroads Hope Academy, a nonprofit home and charter school for foster boys who have had multiple failed placements with families.
"We are looking to also partner with the Gator Wilderness Camp School (in Punta Gorda)," Cummings said.
The NOCS board plans to continue their virtual programming for children who are not attending physical classes and provide expanded enrichment programming to the children who are attending classes.
"Cooper Street has an expansive education outreach library open to any child who wishes to explore different universities, colleges, art schools and technical schools throughout the state and country, in addition to information on financial aid, college exam preparation and careers," Cummings said. "We hope to restart our career counseling programs for pre-teens and teens later this year."
During the COVID-19 crisis, Cooper Street provided virtual programming to children who were home due to school closures. They also partnered with the Ya Ya Girlz and the Back Pack Kids to create a food bank to support families in need.
Zelda Smith, who was serving as both board chair and executive director for the organization, said she will remain in her role as executive director.
"Dr. Klein brings previous experience and his goal, as well as the board of directors, is to restore Cooper Street back to being a community center for all," Smith said.
New Operation Cooper Street is a K-12 after-school program operating from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday at 650 Mary St., Punta Gorda.
For more information about the program, call 941-639-3034 or 941-286-3849.
