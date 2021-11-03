PUNTA GORDA — Two new City Council members were sworn in Wednesday at City Hall.
Punta Gorda Isles resident Mark Kuharski, 60, took over the District 3 seat, while Melissa Lockhart, 45, of Burnt Store Meadows, now represents District 5.
Both were eager to get started in their new roles.
"How excited I am to be here," Kuharski said at Wednesday's meeting. "I see this as an honor and privilege."
"I’m really looking forward to serving," Lockhart said. "It’s an honor."
This is the first term for both.
Lockhart has been a city resident since 2000, specifically in District 5 since 2003.
District 5 consists of parts of Burnt Store Isles, Burnt Store Meadows and the Jones Loop area, among other more southerly regions within the city limits.
The seat had been held by Nancy Prafke since 2013.
"I tripped over Nancy’s big shoes that she left (metaphorically)," Lockhart said. "If I can, they are big shoes to fill with her."
Kuharski has lived in Punta Gorda since 2017 and most recently served as Isles Yacht Club commodore in Punta Gorda.
Punta Gorda's District 3 represents a portion of voters within the Punta Gorda Isles community. Districts 2 and 4 represent the remaining areas of PGI.
"My wife (Debbie) and I have been here just under five years and we love Punta Gorda," Kuharski said. "I just want to do the right thing.
"I have not had the honor of serving in our U.S. Armed Forces like many people here have in the city. I see this as my time to serve and I hope I can serve well."
Both Kuharski and Lockhart ran unopposed this year in the Nov. 2 election.
Miller and Prafke announced earlier this year they would not run for re-election.
Miller was elected in 2019 and after one term decided not to run again due to health issues.
"Serving on the City Council has been one of the most awarding things that I’ve done in my career. I certainly will miss it," Miller said. "My health demands that I stop at this point."
Prafke said she's had a wonderful experience serving the city, but that "there comes a time when it’s time to move on."
"I would have to say thank you to our residents for the support you’ve shown over the years," Prafke said. "We’ve not always agreed on topics but we always have a good dialogue, and that’s something that I think is really wonderful about our community.
"It doesn’t matter what you are politically here in Punta Gorda because we are all one and we work together."
Both Mayor Lynne Matthews and Vice Mayor Debby Carey will retain their roles as mayor and vice mayor after being elected to do so by their fellow City Council members.
Punta Gorda has a “weak mayor” system, which means the leaders are elected by the council at the first meeting held after an election.
In that system, the mayor serves in the chairman role for council meetings, and represents the city at ceremonial services.
Both Matthews and Carey said they were honored to take on the mayor and vice mayor roles again for another year.
