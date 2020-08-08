PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda's new groundwater reverse osmosis water treatment plant is officially up and running for the city's utilities district, which includes the city and parts of South Charlotte County.
Construction on the plant began in 2018 but the project itself dates back to 2009.
"This project allows us to deliver a consistent water product throughout the year to Punta Gorda utility water customers by blending the water from our Shell Creek Plant with the water from the Reverse Osmosis Plant," said Mayor Nancy Prafke.
In reverse osmosis water treatment, membranes are used to remove excess minerals, salts and other impurities.
The new plant − located by the existing Shell Creek Water Treatment Plant at 38100 Washington Loop Road − allows the city to meet the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Total Dissolved Solids limit.
"Both waters are safe to use; however, with the blended water ... it contains less minerals and the quality of our water will no longer be dependent on rainfall," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
The city currently has a drinking water variance from the DEP to exceed the 500-milligrams-per-liter standard for TDS to a level of 1,000 mg per liter.
The variance was requested because the characteristics of the raw water sources reasonably available to the public water system could not meet the TDS standard, according to Reichert.
"The city initiated the design and construction of the new R.O. water plant to comply with the TDS standard," Reichert said. "The goal is to achieve a TDS level of under 400 mg/l on a consistent basis."
The city began blending the R.O. plant water with the treated water from the city's surface water plant earlier this month.
A July 14 reading showed a 591 mg per liter at the surface water plant, but a blended sample of 371 mg per liter.
A July 15 reading showed similar results at 604 mg per liter with the surface water plant sample and 392 mg per liter of the blended sample.
"We are evaluating various blending scenarios (going forward)," Reichert said.
TDS is made up of inorganic salts, as well as a small amount of organic matter, according to safewater.org.
The common inorganic salts can include calcium, magnesium, potassium and sodium — which are all positively charged ions, or cations — and carbonates, nitrates, bicarbonates, chlorides and sulfates.
"(We are) pleased that the R.O. plant is providing the results that were planned and designed," Reichert said.
