New rules rolled out for bicyclists statewide

PUNTA GORDA — New rules have taken effect to improve bicycle safety on roadways in the state of Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the new bill July 1.
The Punta Gorda Police Department announced that its volunteer bike unit will be out ensuring that the community is educated on the changes.
Those changes include:
- Vehicles that drive left of center in order to overtake a bicycle may do so even in a no-passing zone as long as the vehicle is able to provide the bicyclist 3 feet of clearance.
- If the vehicle cannot provide 3 feet of clearance they must wait until they can safely pass.
- A vehicle turning right while passing a bicyclist can do so only if the bicyclist is at least 20 feet from the intersection and at a safe distance from the vehicle.
- Bicyclists riding in groups must come to a complete stop at stop signs, but then may proceed through the intersection in groups of 10 or fewer.
- Motorists are required to let the group pass before proceeding through the intersection.
- Bicyclists may temporarily ride two abreast on roadways with substandard-width lanes (the majority of roadways in Florida) to avoid hazards in the roadway or to overtake another bicyclist.
PGPD added that the new bill also includes requirements for an education and awareness campaign and requires that the state add bicycle safety questions to the bank of questions for driver’s license exams.
