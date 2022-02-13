 Skip to main content

featured

New tiki bar bringing more 'eclectic' crowd to Fishville

  0
Sunset Beach Club Tiki Bar bartenders

The Sunset Beach Club Tiki Bar is now open on the “Dry Beach” along the west side of Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Bartenders Lily Sabin (front) and Emily Randall (right) stay busy working the bar in the afternoon.

 SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

PUNTA GORDA — The concept behind a new tiki bar at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda began simply enough for Kurt Brown.

“We have a beach,” he said. “There should be a bar.”

That was a couple of years ago, Brown said. He owns Village Brewhouse near the center of Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade.

Through the brewhouse, Brown operates the new Sunset Beach Club Tiki Bar on the “dry beach” along the west side of the village. The tiki bar opens daily at noon.

Kurt Brown

Kurt Brown owns the Village Brewhouse at Fishermen’s Village. He also operates the new Sunset Beach Club Tiki Bar located on the “Dry Beach” along the west side of the village.

The Sunset Beach Club Tiki Bar opened Jan. 3.

“I see lots of younger people out here during the day,” Fishville spokesperson Kathy Burnam said. “As the day goes on, it starts to get a little bit older and then into the evening.”

Fishville has long been more of a destination for retirees.

“I think our crowd is getting more eclectic,” she said. “Much more so than it ever was and more than we ever thought it could be.”

The dry breach was created near the end of 2017. Fishville broke ground on the new bar in May 2021.

Tiki Bar Aerial photo

The Sunset Beach Club Tiki Bar at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, in Punta Gorda.

“Once we had a good idea of what it was going to look like in July 2021, we put in the equipment order on an eight-week lead,” Brown said.

Some of that equipment still has yet to show due to shipping issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At first, Brown said the tiki bar felt kind of like a “best kept secret.”

“The first couple weeks were slower but the weather wasn’t nice either,” he said.

The first week of February was a different story.

“That was an amazing week for sales and for the weather, so it just keeps growing and getting busier every day,” Brown said. “It’s rewarding when we got to the end of that week and we saw it full seven days in a row.”

While serving beer, liquor and other drinks, Brown said they do have a limited food menu available.

“We have about eight items,” he said. “That will change and adjust as we figure out what people are asking for and what they really want. The food comes out of the Village Brewhouse kitchen.”

The tiki bar has also been an asset for guests staying at The Suites resort on the second story of Fishermen’s Village.

“Part of our success has been with people who fly into Punta Gorda Airport, come here and are waiting to check into the Suites,” Brown said. “They sit at the tiki until their check-in time and if they want to just come and sit here all day, they can.”

Having the support of Fishermen’s Village management and owners, ATA Fishville, has also been a major benefit for Brown.

Sunset Beach Club and beach

The Sunset Beach Club Tiki Bar and dry beach at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, in Punta Gorda.

“A lot of this has been made possible because of the fact of the relationship we’ve had with the owner (John Larmore) and the people involved,” he said. “They have been very much investing in the property, investing in the people here, and open to new ideas to make the property updated and much better than it was.”

Fishville General Manager Patti Allen is one of those people who have helped bring the tiki bar project together.

“Many people have found (our dry beach as) this slice of heaven to view and enjoy our spectacular sunsets,” Allen said. “With the addition of the new Tiki Bar one can sip a cocktail and gaze at our beautiful Charlotte Harbor.”

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

