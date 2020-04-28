PUNTA GORDA — "All we can do is go with the flow," said Lindsay Rios, one of five employees working at the new Waffle House in Punta Gorda for its grand opening Tuesday.
The new restaurant, located at 1228 Tamiami Trail, is only offering takeout orders and curbside pickup amid coronavirus safety regulations.
"I’m glad that we are open," said Teresa Tillman, an area vice president with the company, "I wish we were able to seat people but that will come soon ... it's just (going to take) time."
Stacks of plastic containers were lined up behind the counter so orders could be quickly packaged for takeout.
Workers took orders from behind the counter, over the phone or even in the parking lot.
"We’ll come out (to the parking lot) and take an order," said Jeff Willis, a division manager who oversees the new location. "Definitely social distancing (is being practiced) in the dining room if you come in and place an order.
"We also sanitize all critical touch points every hour − door handles, bathroom sink faucet handles, pens at the register, the chairs, the tables (among others) ... they all get sanitized every hour."
The new Waffle House has been ready to open for some time now, according to Tillman.
"We held off (opening) for a little bit because of the coronavirus but we’re ready," Tillman said. "We’re ready for the community and we’re glad to be here."
The grand opening got off to a slow start, but business was slowly picking up throughout the morning, according to Willis. The restaurant's current hours are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week.
"It was a little bit of slow start but it's slowly picking up," Willis said.
Some delivery options are also available for the time being, according to Tillman.
"We’ve done some deliveries since we are like this right now," Tillman said. "That won’t be forever but, right now, we have done some delivery as well. We are also selling Waffle House groceries to customers, too."
The restaurant is still offering its full menu. Orders can be called in at 941-916-2705.
Rios said she was pleased to be working at the new restaurant.
"I'm honored that they want me to be here during all this; I really appreciate it," Rios said. "They can only do what they can for all of us, so I’ve just been going with the flow and hoping for the best."
