PUNTA GORDA — "Goodbye and good riddance, 2020," was the message sent by Lisa Heid and a couple other hundred area residents at sundown Thursday for the New Year’s Eve Annual Conch Blow event at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda.
The tradition − now around a decade in existence at the park along West Retta Esplanade − brings the community together to sound off on the previous year and welcome in the new one, whether that sound be made with conch shells, drums or really any kind of noisemaker.
"This is a way to say goodbye to the previous year, welcome in 2021 and just hope for better things and good health for all," Heid said.
"After this past year, it's a great way to blow in a better year," said Sharon Winesett.
"We just want to get 2020 behind us," said Harry Phillips, "and just be done with this year; it’s been so horrible."
Phillips and his wife Mary Lou have been joining in on the fun since the start.
"At first, we just brought clappers but then the second year we had gone to Belize and got an original conch shell," Mary Lou said. "There was a little old lady lying on a cot who showed me how to use it there and we’ve been playing it ever since."
The "blow the sun down" event was started at the park by Heid's mother, Marilyn Thorndycraft, who couldn't attend this year.
"My parents and some of their friends started coming down here to the 'Welcome Beach' (at the park) and watch the sunset," Heid said. "There was this tradition among sailors to blow the conch shell to say goodbye to the previous year and to bring in the new year and that would bring you prosperity and good luck.
"So, my parents and their friends started doing that at the park and it just kept getting bigger over the years."
While this year's count of attendees couldn't be determined, the 2019 event drew around 300 people from the area.
"This year (what with coronavirus), we weren't sure how many people would come," Heid said. "But the nature of this tradition shows how much of a tight community we are, how much we all appreciate each other and understand each other, and how we like to work together even after a tough year like 2020."
