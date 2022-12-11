Fishermen’s Village is hosting a family-friendly New Year's Eve

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — Fishermen’s Village is hosting a family friendly New Year's Eve party from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.

There will be activities and live music, a photo booth, tarot card reading, face painting and  fireworks at midnight at the free event, according to a news release from the organization.


