PUNTA GORDA — The Florida International Air Show could be on the move this year, and show organizers have their sights set on Charlotte Harbor for the 39th annual event.
"Our goal is to relocate the air show due to extensive construction at the Punta Gorda Airport for the next two years," said FIAS Chairman Dana Carr. "I think it will wind up being a pretty exciting thing (at the harbor) where people can watch from anywhere along the shoreline and enjoy the show."
At today's meeting, the City Council will consider approving an event permit for the show within the Charlotte Harbor area − Fishermen's Village, Gilchrist Park and surrounding parks such as Alice, Shreve, Pittman and Brown. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
The permit application also lists requests to close W. Retta Esplanade from Harvey Street to the tidal creek bridge that links West Retta to Fishville. FIAS has also requested assistance from city police, fire and public works, according to city documents.
If approved by the City Council, the FIAS 2020 event is planned for Oct. 24-25.
"It is definitely going to be a major undertaking (to move it to the harbor) but if anyone can do it, FIAS can," said John Wright, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce president. "I think the downtown businesses would embrace it. It would be a great asset."
A free air show for SW Florida
Carr said they are working closely with the city and Charlotte County to provide a free air show for Southwest Floridians, hoping to earn the majority of the show's revenue from sponsors and grants.
"There really won’t be tickets," Carr said, "it would be a free air show for most. There might be tickets for some reserved seating and viewing stands, but it would be a free air show for the general public."
What about the planes?
The performers and aircraft will still launch from the Punta Gorda Airport. The show will feature professional and military performers such as a demonstration from the United States Air Force F-16 team.
Food trucks are also being considered for the Gilchrist Park area, according to the city documents.
Last year's air show
The 2019 event generated $5.2 million in economic impact for the area from attendees who live outside of Charlotte County, according to the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau. Attendees spent $3.6 million during the air show.
"Tourism is a major economic driver for (us)," said City Communication Manager Melissa Reichert. "We are open to exploring opportunities that complement our downtown and harbor areas."
Will it return to the Punta Gorda Airport?
Construction at the airport has been scheduled for runway rehabilitation and extension, as well as other projects such as a new aviation center and taxiway changes.
This work and more is expected to continue into 2021, according to an FIAS press release. It's uncertain when the air show will be able to return to the airport.
"We will evaluate the construction schedule again next year to estimate a time window when the air show may be able to return," said PGD Communications Manager Kaley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.