PUNTA GORDA — There are no changes yet when it comes to the legal age for vaping and tobacco use in the city of Punta Gorda.
Upping the current legal age of 18 to 21 for use of tobacco products has become a national conversation, partly due to vaping-related illnesses around the country.
More than a dozen states have already taken steps to change the legal age, according to the American Lung Association.
The Punta Gorda City Council opted Wednesday to wait for Charlotte County to present an ordinance on the issue, which is currently in the works.
"I think we have to see (what the county does)," said Council Member Debby Carey, "otherwise we could become a hot bed (of tobaccos sales)."
As of Oct. 22, 34 deaths in patients with e-cigarette, or vaping product use are associated with lung injury (EVALI) and were reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a CDC press release.
Charlotte County Commissioners will review a new ordinance on the matter in late January or early February, according to county spokesperson Brian Gleason.
"As we find out from Charlotte County that they are moving forward and putting together a draft ordinance on their agenda, we would likely do the same here," said City Manager Howard Kunik.
Tobacco21.org reports that 530-plus cities and counties in 31 states have made efforts to change the legal age of purchasing tobacco.
"I think (this ordinance) is important," said Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis. "I'm on both boards (of Drug Free Charlotte County and Punta Gorda) and I believe that prevention of tobacco use and substance abuse is of the utmost importance.
"Personally, my mother was a smoker all her life and died from lung cancer last year. So if we can prevent these kids from even starting in the first place, I would really like to see us try to get on board with the county."
Based on resident comments, Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke asked if creating an ordinance would be picking on smokers.
"Residents have commented to me about this ordinance," Prafke said. "When you are 18, you are able to vote, you are able to join the military and defend our country. Why are we picking (smokers) ... on over 18 for this? Residents ask me this."
Davis said that early efforts are key to future prevention.
"The sooner you use vaping products or tobacco, the more chance you can become addicted to the nicotine and things like that," Davis said. "Just like with alcohol, we restrict that to the age of 21 − kind of for their own good − this goes along the same lines."
IN OTHER CITY COUNCIL NEWS...
The Gilchrist Park pickleball courts will remain open for the holidays.
Residents in the area of West Retta Esplanade across from the park asked the City Council to consider closing the courts for part of Christmas Eve and the day but City Council members thought enough has been done at this point to accommodate both residents and pickleball players at the park.
"I think we've done everything we committed to do (for pickleball at Gilchrist)," said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews. "We've changed enough rules about this. It's not that big of a deal."
Sheila Jaeger, who lives in the area, was disappointed by the City Council's decision.
"The courts are open (year-round) and we were only asking for a day and a half," Jaeger said. "This is sending a message (to the residents) of wishing everyone a happy holidays but us."
