PUNTA GORDA — Due to coronavirus concerns, local organization Beyond Ourselves is going virtual with its annual Beyond Ourselves Ball, asking the community to still "Raise Your Glass for Charity," but through Zoom this time around.
"Prior to COVID-19, the B.O.B was the organization’s signature social event which kicked off the fundraising season with a dinner dance, wine pull and silent auction," said Patricia Smith, Beyond Ourselves co-chairman, in a press release.
Beyond Ourselves is a community service organization of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association. The "Raise Your Glass for Charity" event begins at 5 p.m. today(Wednesday).
"The popular event raises funds for the Peace River Wildlife Center and the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition," Smith said. "Due to current health regulations, it was impossible to host an in-person event, so the organization is meeting this challenge by encouraging everyone to attend the virtual event."
Smith went on to say that no fancy attire is needed this year, "just a willingness to help these community organizations."
The virtual event will feature representatives of the two organizations highlighting their work especially during this year's challenging times.
"This is really exciting for us," said Callie Stahl, PRWC executive director. "We are glad that they are doing something since we can’t do any physical events. With the center being closed over past few months (due to COVID-19) we've taken a hit. We are back open (now) to our normal hours but that's taken a while to do."
The Wildlife Center is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at their location at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, in Punta Gorda.
"We thought it was going to be canceled," said Homeless Coalition CEO Tina Figliulo. "We are so excited to be able to do this online. We have to get creative (these days) because things are different now."
The suggested donation is $70 per individual or family but Beyond Ourselves will accept donations in any amount.
Everyone who donates to the event will be entered into a drawing for a number of gift cards.
Checks can be made out to Beyond Ourselves and left at PGICA for JoAnn Gulvezan, treasurer, or attendees can donate by going to the beyondourselves.pgica.org website and clicking on the B.O.B link.
Contributors will receive a link to the Zoom event upon donation.
The virtual B.O.B will cap the Beyond Ourselves Day of Giving today(Wednesday), as the day begins with a contactless food drive for both organizations at PGICA between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Lists of non-perishable items for the food drive are on the PGICA website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.